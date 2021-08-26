Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,875,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. The company has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

