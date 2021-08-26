Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 131,495 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,495 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.