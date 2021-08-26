Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 174,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

