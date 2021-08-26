Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $50,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,085,472. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.