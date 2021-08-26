BFT Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $231.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

