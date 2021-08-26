BFT Financial Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

BFT Financial Group LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

