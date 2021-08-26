BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $448,000.

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

