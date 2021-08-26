BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

BFT Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 208.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $121.03 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97.

