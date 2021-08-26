Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.05. 1,000,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,583 shares of company stock worth $33,937,175 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

