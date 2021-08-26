Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,638 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

