Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 23,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

