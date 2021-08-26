Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,593,000 after buying an additional 41,552 shares during the period.

VO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.67. 3,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,363. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $247.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

