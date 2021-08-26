Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $13.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.46. 299,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market cap of $254.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

