Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.33. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.