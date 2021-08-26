Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.18 billion and approximately $6.15 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.21 or 0.00747523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00097189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00147393 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,175,639,036 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

