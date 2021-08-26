Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann Purchases 24,000 Shares

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 25,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.