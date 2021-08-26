Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann Purchases 24,000 Shares

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 25,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $22.22.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
