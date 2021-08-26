BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will announce earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie posted earnings per share of ($3.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioVie.

BIVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

BIVI stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66. BioVie has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the second quarter worth about $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the first quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201 which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

