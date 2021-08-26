Bitball Treasure Price Tops $76.34 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $76.34 or 0.00155995 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $629,170.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

