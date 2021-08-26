bitCNY One Day Volume Tops $821,848.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $821,848.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

