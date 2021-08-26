BitDegree Price Tops $0.0013 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $512,993.82 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00770211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097970 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

