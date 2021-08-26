Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $3.72 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $1.20 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00007700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00774387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00100469 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,453 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.