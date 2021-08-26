Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $4,672.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00025195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008588 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,988,814 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

