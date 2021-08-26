Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $20,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 235,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,785. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

