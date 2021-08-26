Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

