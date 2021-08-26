Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $16.93 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $410.49. The stock had a trading volume of 619,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $413.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

