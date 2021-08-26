Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $129.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,861. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

