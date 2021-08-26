BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.31. 54,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42.

