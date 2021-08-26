BMO US Put Write ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

ZPW opened at C$16.14 on Thursday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.69.

