BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $218-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.02 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-$0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

