Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.67

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 71158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.