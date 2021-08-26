Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $46.67 Average PT from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 17,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.