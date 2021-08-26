Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

