Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

