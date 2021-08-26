Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 83,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.42 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63.

