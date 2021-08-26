Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors grew its position in ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.