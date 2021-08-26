Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

BBEU opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42.

