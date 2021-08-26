Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 35,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,689,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

