British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 96.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.