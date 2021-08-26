British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTLCY. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,837. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

