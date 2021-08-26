Brixmor Property Group (BRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

BRX opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

