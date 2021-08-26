Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Sells 719,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,000 shares during the period. The RealReal accounts for approximately 3.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $41,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 178.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 1,551,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,134. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

