Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. DiDi Global accounts for about 0.1% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIDI traded down 0.45 on Wednesday, hitting 8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,082,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,984,492. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

