Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $481.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

