Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNL. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

BNL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 529,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.