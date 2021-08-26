Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Endo International posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,838. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $567.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

