Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $132.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.91 million and the highest is $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $525.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $555.54 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,958. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

