Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.79. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17. LKQ has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

