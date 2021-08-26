Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.74. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $55,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.