Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.90 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $347.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.20 million to $355.90 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $69.77. 702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,476. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in South State by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in South State by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

