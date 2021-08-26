Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce sales of $406.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.50 million to $431.85 million. Sunrun posted sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

RUN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 2,650,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock worth $8,745,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.